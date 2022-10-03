Ed Sheeran to Give Us a Maths Lesson With the + - = ÷ x Tour

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ed Sheeran is continuing his bad habit of naming things after math (sorry, maths) symbols. The pop star announced his North American + - = ÷ x tour, which you’re supposed to pronounce “the Mathematics Tour,” as a press release has to emphasize multiple times. He announced the tour with a cheeky maths-class sketch, which ended on “subtract,” the only symbol Sheeran doesn’t have an album for — but let’s hope this isn’t an album teaser too, because we can only handle so much arithmetic chaos at once! Sheeran will head stateside to play stadiums for the first time in nearly five years next summer after recently wrapping the tour’s European leg. The + - = ÷ x tour starts in Arlington, Texas, on May 6, and runs through September 23 in Inglewood, California, equaling 21 total dates. And Sheeran is adding on support from Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Lynn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters — but, of course, dividing them up by show. (Matty Healy recently revealed that his own numerically inclined band, the 1975, turned down an opening gig for Sheeran.) The tour follows Sheeran’s 2021 album =, a name that was already out of control.

Sounds like Ed’s next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th. Sign up at https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/B7DDryC9eG — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022