Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Their Least-Egregious Charge

Ezra Miller. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Oscar(fan-vote) winner and menace-at-large Ezra Miller pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court on Monday, October 17. State police issued Miller a citation on August 7 for stealing several bottles of alcohol from their Stamford, Vermont, neighbor’s home while they were away in May, an incident that was backed up by surveillance video. The neighbor had been friends with Miller for 18 years, but after their not-guilty plea, Miller accepted the court’s conditions: no longer contacting the inhabitant or entering his home. Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, told Vulture that “Ezra would like to continue the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.” Miller continues to be the subject of a Massachusetts investigation regarding inappropriate interactions with a 12-year-old nonbinary child.