Fiona Apple Forged a New Song for Rings of Power

Fiona Apple’s long journey toward new music has ended — well, sort of. The singer-songwriter returns with a song for The Rings of Power, Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings prequel series. Now we know what cost them so much! The song is based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s Ring-verse poem (the “One ring to rule them all …” bit, for the casual fans here), and will appear in next week’s finale. It’s set to music by composer Bear McCreary, an instrumental that was actually included in the show’s premiere. “Fiona brought new depths and narrative intention to the song’s unique combination of my haunting melody and Tolkien’s ominous text,” McCreary said in a statement. “I have been inspired by her musicality for two decades, and I could not imagine an artist better suited to bring to life the mystery, majesty, and power of this song.” “Where the Shadows Lie” comes after Apple’s 2020 album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and is her latest of many soundtrack contributions, most recently after Apple TV+’s Central Park. Oh, and just like the Rings of Power, the song is difficult to acquire, only available to stream on Amazon Music.