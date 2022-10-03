Netflix Gives Firefly Lane a Big Goodbye

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

And so it goes: Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. Firefly Lane won’t be returning for a third season, but if it’s any consolation, its last season will be supersized. The series will conclude with a 16-episode second season that is set to drop in two parts. The first nine episodes will drop on December 2, and the next seven episodes will drop sometime in 2023.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as unlikely best friends Tully and Kate, each on starkly different life paths. India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serrichio are among the new cast members who will help tell the story of Tully and Kate’s long friendship, which goes through three decades of ups and downs. No wonder Netflix decided that a short sendoff wasn’t enough.