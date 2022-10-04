These guys. Photo: CBS Television

Finally, the perfect excuse to bust out the sherry while reclining in a hideous chair. After years of Kelsey Grammer being pissed off at writers for their terrible Frasier revival ideas, Deadline reports that the sitcom will indeed return for a new season of refined shenanigans. The multi-cam has been officially green-lit to series at Paramount+ as of October 4, though the streamer has not confirmed how many episodes will comprise the first season of this long-awaited revival. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli (best known for their work in How I Met Your Mother and Life in Pieces, respectively) will lead the writing team.

As was originally reported in 2021, Grammer will, of course, reprise his role as the legendarily erudite radio host, although there is still no word on whether or not co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin will be joining him. (John Mahoney, who portrayed the Crane patriarch, Martin, died in 2019.) Grammer has said in the past that he would refuse to do a Frasier revival unless Hyde Pierce, Leeves, and Gilpin were all involved, and he would want to see the “next iteration” of his character “looking for love in a new city.” Since then, Grammer has confirmed that the series will take place in a “new city” that isn’t Seattle.

Pierce told Vulture in June that no one ever approached him about joining the reboot and that he “would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’” “It’s too valuable to me,” he continued. “But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers.” We hear you, DHP, but our nation needs Dr. Niles Crane now more than ever. For the fashion alone!

This post has been updated throughout.