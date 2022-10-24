Can Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Interest You in a New Venture?

This guy. Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Nigerian Bucknell prince is back in town, and he needs a little bit more of your money. Billy McFarland (a.k.a. the Fyre Festival guy who’s not Ja Rule) has a new business venture. In an October 24 TikTok, which since appears to have been deleted by either TikTok or McFarland, the convicted felon offers the potential to get involved with “something new” he’s working on.

“It’s a little crazier but a whole lot bigger than anything I’ve ever tried before,” says Anna Delvey’s past and probable future mark. “I promise I’m going to tell you everything in November, but before we get there, there’s one thing you need to know now: This time, everybody’s invited.” Then he pulls down a map on a whiteboard to reveal a phone number. When I texted the number, I received a text reading, “Welcome to the Treasure Hunt! Drop your contact info to come on board.” Then I got nervous that giving him my phone number would allow him to infect my phone with some virus that would turn me into a loser, so I turned to the carefree souls over at TMZ, who had given their info and received the following message: “You going to join the ship? Once you add yourself you get the first clue.”

Attention all scam-obsessed Americans: Do not give this man your contact info. He will sell it to somebody, and they’ll sell it somebody else, and before you know it, your bank account will be empty and both the Swifties and the Barbz will have access to your address. If you go through with it (Do not!), you will get access to a YouTube video that is mostly shots of the ocean plus one glass bottle.

McFarland’s new venture comes after Inventing Anna subject Anna Sorokin (a.k.a. Anna Delvey) was ruled “not a threat” and released from prison, per the New York Times. Sorokin has since been spotted traversing the streets of New York in all black and an ankle monitor, desperately asking people to buy her a Louis Vuitton Neverfull, because she’ll pay them back. Okay, fine, that last part was a lie (especially that she’d pay them back).