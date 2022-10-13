Ginuwine Conquers Fear of Water After Botched Magic Trick

Ginuwine the brave. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Only on the CW could a magic-competition show devolve into a man’s personal Fear Factor. That’s what happened when Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear of being underwater — but now I must inform you of an alarming development: The “Differences” legend — you know, the song that most people think is called “My Whole Life Has Changed” — reportedly passed out during a trick with the illustrious magician Criss Angel while filming an episode of Magic With the Stars, according to the Daily Mail. The duo were rehearsing for an underwater stunt when the “Pony” singer lost consciousness. The outlet obtained footage of the incident that appears to show Ginuwine holding his breath while submerged in a water-filled cube before signaling his distress. Though staffers rushed to pull him from the contraption, the singer passed out after he hit the surface. He was carried off by paramedics and has since made a full recovery.

“It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” the source told the publication. “In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.” Apparently, Ginuwine had trouble performing the stunt in past rehearsals but still insisted on doing the trick. “Ginuwine is okay and he made a full recovery,” a rep told “Page Six.” “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.” Though we understand going to extreme lengths to change your life, perhaps try taking a class at the YMCA next time.