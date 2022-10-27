Girls5eva Take Their Talents to Netflix for Season 3

The girls. Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Girls5eva never promised to remain on Peacock forever. The Tina Fey–produced musical-comedy series — about a girl group that embarks on its second act as the members hit 40 — will move from Peacock to Netflix after the streamer acquired and renewed the show for a third season. While the first two seasons will be available on both platforms, Netflix will serve as the exclusive stage for season three. Created by Meredith Scardino and starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, Girls5eva was among Peacock’s most intriguing shows, earning praise for actually being a funny comedy among the post-funny comedies. “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch,” executive producers Fey, Scardino, Jeff Richmond, and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy.” Stream the hits while we wait for a release date.