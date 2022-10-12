A Glee Documentary Is Being Developed for Recovering Gleeks

So here’s what you missed on Glee: Discovery+ (the streaming service you’ve totally heard of that will totally exist long into the future) and ID are developing a Glee-focused documentary series, according to Deadline. “Why would you need a documentary series about a show that people are embarrassed to admit they liked?” you ask, while archiving Instagram photos from Glee Live! in 2011. Well, Glee is a show that has been mired in tragedies and controversies for a long time, which pairs nicely with the fact that the series maintained a level of chaos where having teenagers twerk and perform “Gangnam Style” was considered normal. The show has a lot of potential content — from on-set controversies over the behavior of stars like Lea Michele, to the tragic deaths of cast members like Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera. And for the morbidly curious, there’s also the fact that Mark Salling (who played Puck) was arrested for child pornography in 2015 and died three years later. The series will have three parts and is being developed by Ample Entertainment, the company that produced HBO’s The Invisible Pilot. It will reportedly feature “key” actors and production-crew members giving firsthand accounts. And look, this all sounds fine, but if Jacob Ben Israel isn’t interviewing, we’re not interested.