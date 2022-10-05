GloRilla’s Glo-Up Continues at the BET Hip Hop Awards

They don’t call her Big Glo for nothing — because her glo-up just keeps getting bigger. GloRilla took the BET Hip Hop Awards stage last night for a standout performance of her songs “Tomorrow” (which just debuted at No. 9 on the Hot 100 as a remix with Cardi B) and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” And Glo didn’t even need her backup dancers based on how she had the room dancing, as she rapped the songs with a massive smile. That same night, the rapper took home the award for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, beating out fierce competition from Baby Keem, Fivio Foreign, and Doechii, among others. “Let’s go!” she yelled after a short, tearful speech. And she kept going, announcing her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great …, after the awards. That project is set to drop November 11, but the tomorrows can’t come quickly enough.

Related