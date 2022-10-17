The MCU Gobbles Up Harrison Ford for Captain America 4

Hulkison Ford Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tapped one of the greatest sci-fi and adventure stars of all time, Harrison Ford, to join its blockbuster franchise. What important role will he play? A multiverse version of Old Man Cap? Some president of a planet somewhere? A distant school chum of Charles Xavier’s? Think bigger. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Ford has been cast as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt in the role. Ford will make his debut as Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, which stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the current Captain America. He will most likely reprise the role for the upcoming Phase Five film Thunderbolts.

So why think bigger? Isn’t this just another thankless MCU bureaucrat role? For now, yes. But in the comics, General Ross eventually transforms into Red Hulk. And ever since She-Hulk season one, the fans reeeeally want to see Red Hulk. Of course, it is not confirmed whether or not any of this will happen in the MCU, but c’mon. Hulkison Ford!