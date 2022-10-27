Harry Styles’s ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video Is Mer-Body Horror

Harry Styles’s screams in “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” just got a whole new meaning. That’s because, in a new music video for the track, he’s not in ecstasy — he’s in fear. The latest video for Harry’s House is a Shape of Water–inspired body-horror spectacle just in time for Halloween, starring Styles as a washed-up, bearded human-squid hybrid. (Call him Hairy Scales?) He gets brought to — you guessed it — a sushi restaurant, where he’s saved from death by California roll when he reveals he can sing. But what happens when he chokes up during his big performance? No spoilers here, unless you count the spoiling fish.

