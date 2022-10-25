HBO Makes Good Decision to Renew Industry, a Show About Bad Decisions

Yasmin and Robert. Photo: Nick Strasburg/HBO

Throw on your purple sweatshirts, snort some coke, make some questionable choices, and rejoice! Industry has been renewed for a third season by HBO. The business drama recently concluded its second season on the platform and left its audience with more questions than answers, and thus in renewal we celebrate. The show, written by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, follows the young traders of Pierpoint & Co. (a fictional international bank) as they navigate intensely terrible businesspeople and the potential for (and continual avoidance of) systemic change in their offices. “Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” Kathleen McCaffrey, the Senior VP of HBO programming, said. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.” Season two starred Myha’la Herrold, Ken Leung, Jay Duplass, and Marisa Abela, among others, and we hope to see all of them back and in fine (read: terrible) form next season.