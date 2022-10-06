Betty Boop’s Booking Fee Was Too High for Los Espookys

Maybe the espookiest story of all is not murdering your own reflection by drowning her, hallucinating a tragically killed beauty-pageant contestant, or an owl with a wig — it’s booking fees. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the creative minds behind the HBO show Los Espookys, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Julio Torres, admit they are “big fans of Betty Boop.” Stans, you might say. So much so that they tried to get her as a guest star on the current season of Espookys. “We knew we wanted to get Betty involved in season two,” Fabrega said. “So we wrote this little thing, thinking we’ll be able to have it animated.” “We like Betty Boop,” Torres explained, “because she is inexplicably a Latin icon.” Unfortunately, the Boop estate was not into the idea. “Nonstarter,” said Fabrega. “For how much money? No!” Nicole Kidman, however, HBO could negotiate with. Los Espookys needs to live to see the day when Betty Boop becomes public domain, but as long as there continues to be a Mickey Mouse Protection Act, that day may never come.

