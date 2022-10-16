HBO Has Some Succession Season 4 Crumbs for You

As another HBO star once said, “I hope you’re hungry…for nothing.” HBO offered up a trailer with every show David Zazslav hasn’t cancelled heading to HBO Max in the coming year. Snuggled cozily amongst The Last of Us and The White Lotus was fans’ first look at Succession season 4. The footage shows a robustly healthy Logan Roy giving a pep talk to Tom and Cousin Greg, as well as four shots of the Roy children in the same bisexual lighting. Presumably they are all together, licking their wounds? “This is not the end,” Logan says. “I am going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I fucking love it here!” His kids seem to fucking hate it here. And the fans? They’re wildly speculating, as per usual.