HBO Has Some Succession Season 4 Crumbs for You

As another HBO star once said, “I hope you’re hungry…for nothing.” HBO offered up a trailer with every show David Zazslav hasn’t cancelled heading to HBO Max in the coming year. Snuggled cozily amongst The Last of Us and The White Lotus was fans’ first look at Succession season 4. The footage shows a robustly healthy Logan Roy giving a pep talk to Tom and Cousin Greg, as well as four shots of the Roy children in the same bisexual lighting. Presumably they are all together, licking their wounds? “This is not the end,” Logan says. “I am going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I fucking love it here!” His kids seem to fucking hate it here. And the fans? They’re wildly speculating, as per usual.

he’s not dying anytime soon huh 😭 https://t.co/7fNZqcq7RA — ms mawma 3000 (@belembby03) October 17, 2022

it looks like logan’s health depends on how miserable the roy siblings are https://t.co/4KWp2gdm3M — natalie (@myownpvtphoenix) October 17, 2022

making up saw traps in my head exclusively designed for cousin greg https://t.co/udEL6EJzck — pu$$ysl4yer01 (@repentgirl) October 17, 2022

Succession Spoilers || I SPY WITH MY LITTLE EYE A BITCH WITHOUT A RING?!!!! HELLO!!!! https://t.co/QQu3GpPG8E pic.twitter.com/l5LjTRuv1S — dracu-laura 🧛🏻 (@Buttergenie) October 17, 2022