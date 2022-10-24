Ok, Maybe a Black Adam v. Superman Fight Might Actually Happen

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

We are officially one step closer to The Rock’s dream of a Black Adam vs. Superman brawl. Henry Cavill announced Monday evening (and through the post-credits scene in Black Adam this weekend) that he will be wearing a big S once more as Superman. “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill said on Instagram. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.” While he didn’t give exact details of when he will make his full appearance, this has been a long time coming. Johnson told Narcity that he, alongside Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia, was constantly discussing with Warner Bros to try to get Cavill back as Superman. And now that there has been a leadership change-up at Warner and Cavill is happily back to wearing spandex, it may be time to start placing bets on either of the two comic book stars.