Henry Cavill Passes The Witcher Sword Over to Liam Hemsworth

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When one castle door opens, another closes. Henry Cavill announced via Instagram that Liam Hemsworth would replace him as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season four. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill shared. “ In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” While Cavill didn’t explicitly say why he would be leaving the show, he announced last week that he would return as Superman in the DC universe. Could there possibly be scheduling conflicts between Geralt of Rivia and Superman? Should they fight it out for who gets Cavill attention? While in an ideal world, the two would hug it out and share Google calendars, it is now up to Hemsworth to grab life by the sword and take on the role for the new season that has yet to begin production. The latest season of The Witcher will debut sometime in the summer of 2023, according to Netflix, giving fans plenty of time to adjust to changing hands, or medallions, for whenever season four comes out.