If you are on certain (queer) parts of TikTok, there has been one sound ringing through your head. It is House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy telling co-star Olivia Cooke their favorite drink: “A Negroni. Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it.” The chemistry is palpable between the two actors, and it has TikTok foaming at the mouth (though that could be the Prosecco). Move over, all the drinks of the summer, it’s the Sbagliato’s time to shine. According to Punch, the Negroni sbagliato started out as a whoopsie — sbagliato meaning “mistake” or “incorrect.” It came into being when a bartender accidentally poured Prosecco into a Negroni, when they were reaching for gin.

The viral clip is taking off in part because it underscores a certain…familiarity between Alicent and Rhaenyra that fans are picking up on. It’s also a subtext that the entire creative staff was intent on cultivating. “It’s something we brought up with Clare Kilner, one of the directors we also work with for the younger version of the characters,” Yung Alicent actor Emily Carey said, in an Insider roundtable. “It was something I was immediately conscious of when I read the script as a queer woman myself.” D’Arcy and Cooke’s versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent obviously aren’t as close as their younger counterparts, portraying the “enemies” section of a “lovers to enemies” plot, but Cooke agreed with Carey that the relationship was/is very complex. “When you have your first intense friendship, you’re throwing all these emotions at the other person and seeing which one sticks,” Cooke said, “and it’s incredibly complex, but very passionate.” Anyway, bartenders need to stock up on Campari for all the complex but very passionate friendships this fall.

