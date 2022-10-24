House of the Dragon Is Getting a Second Season of Fire, Blood, and Blondes

“We got renewed.” Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Ain’t got your fix o’ Targaryen content yet? The dragon riders are coming back with a fire in their bellies. Following a premiere that garnered what HBO called “the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history,” the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The show is based on the Fire & Blood series by George R.R. Martin, and shows what happened 200 years before Dany did … all that. “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” said Francesca Orsi, the executive VP of HBO Programming in a press release. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.” We look forward to more creepy little blonde kids and more ferocious dragons, but still wish the names “Princess Rhaenyra” and “Princess Rhaenys” were a little easier to differentiate.

So what do we know about the upcoming second season? Not, like, a lot. “Season one was setting the table for a very bloody feast to come,” series co-creator Ryan Condol told Entertainment Weekly after the season-one finale on October 23. “I’m really interested in picking up with all of those characters that we spent all of this time introducing, particularly Rhaenyra’s and Alicent’s families, and seeing what happens now that we’ve flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground.” Okay, metaphor! Also, while season one was decidedly un-Thrones-ian in its specific focus on one group of people, season two “does fall into that ensemble piece where you’re following multiple characters,” Condol says. “They’re not all in the same place, but this is still very much a story of Alicent and Rhaenyra and their families pitted against each other. We’re not gonna suddenly pull away from telling their stories. It’s just the nature of this thing; in season two, it really opens up the world in a big way and the sprawl grows quite a bit.” Sounds House of the Dragon is becoming Mansion of the Dragon. As long as there are more dragons …