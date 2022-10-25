Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

As James Corden continues to fall into the Streisand effect of his reputation at restaurants, he’s finally decided to take matters to his own plate. Speaking from his home court, Corden addresses his restaurant wars with NYC’s Balthazar in his monologue on the Late Late show, seemingly taking back his original statement that he didn’t “do anything wrong on any level.” It’s easy to defend yourself in a room where you’re the boss of everyone but after a few days (and possibly a few PR meetings), Corden apologized once more for his “rude comment” to the server. He explained that he was served a dish that contained something his wife was allergic to, which is why he reacted the way he did. “I didn’t shout or scream. I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong,” Corden monologued. “It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.” We all know what happens to wife guys, but nonetheless, Corden seemed to have accepted responsibility for his actions and offered to apologize to the restaurant in person.

He does bring up at one point in the monologue his Britishness (“Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude, Never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto,”) but alas we are in the United States, where we complain and explain and also publicly call people out on it. Balthazar’s Keith McNally is still seemingly giving day-to-day updates on the Corden situation, as service workers are now rallying to be on his side, so expect an update from him soon.