Halloween and Hedwig: Vulture Festival Adds Even More Events

Wait, we just added a bunch of really good events to Vulture Festival this year, and you can buy tickets to all of them now. The scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming to celebrate Halloween one last time as the ultimate final girl; Kumail Nanjiani is going to talk about comedy; John Cameron Mitchell and Steven Trask are going to celebrate Hedwig and the Angry Inch through song and conversation; we’re doing an event For All Mankind with Krys Marshall and Lev Gorn; and three words: The White Lotus. Meghann Fahy will join us for a special advanced screening of episode three of the new season and then she’s gonna talk to us about it afterward! And because we love an analysis, Sam Taggart and George Civeris will bring their podcast Straightiolab to us for something fun we can’t tell you about yet. You can even see an advanced screening of Disney+’s Limitless With Chris Hemsworth and then you can join Tulsa King writer Terence Winter and cast members Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany for a look at the upcoming Paramount+ series. But your ability to do and see all of this depends largely on your purchasing tickets now, before they sell out! So grab your jack-o’-lanterns, fancy sun hats, and spacesuits or what have you and grab yourself a seat!

Film Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween One Last Time Halloween? It's OVER, kid. Original scream queen and legendary final girl Jamie Lee Curtis will join us to look back on the franchise that helped to define a genre and launch her own epic career. Come celebrate the woman who dodged the bogeyman for decades, and be assured that he's been put to bed for good … or has he?

Theater *and* Film Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th-Anniversary Parking Lot Tour: One Night Only It's been more than two decades since John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask brought Hedwig and the Angry Inch into the world: a work that would go on to become a Broadway show, a major motion picture, and a worldwide phenomenon. Now, the creative duo behind this masterwork of rock will join us for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate its 24th anniversary (which is cooler than a 25th anniversary because it's an even number, thank you), so pull your wig down from the shelf

TV One Giant Vulture Festival Event For All Mankind Cast members Krys Marshall ("Danielle Poole") and Lev Gorn ("Grigory Kuznetsov") join us for a look at the much-beloved Apple TV+ space drama "For All Mankind." We're not asking for the moon here, we're asking you to come hang out with the stars of a show we all love! It's not rocket science!

TV Visiting The White Lotus With Meghann Fahy Grab your sun hats and absurdly expensive sarongs and join us for an early look at the third episode from season two of HBO's The White Lotus. After the screening, Meghann Fahy will break it all down and help us get to know the White Lotus guest that is Mrs. Daphne Sullivan.

Comedy Kumail Nanjiani Sits Down to Talk Stand-up Kumail Nanjiani is coming to Vulture Festival for a live recording of Vulture's comedy podcast, Good One, with host Jesse David Fox to discuss his career — from his time as a stand-up comedian to co-writing the Oscar-nominated comedy The Big Sick to his upcoming Hulu limited series, Welcome to Chippendales, which premieres on November 22.

TV The Tulsa King Has Arrived Presented by Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone stars in his first major lead TV series, Tulsa King, from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, executive producer of The Sopranos, streaming November 13 exclusively on Paramount+. Tulsa King follows New York Mafia capo Dwight "the General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) once he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be on another planet. Come see a special screening of the premiere episode, followed by a conversation with executive producer, showrunner, and writer Terence Winter and cast members Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Podcasts StraightioLab x Vulture Festival StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network on which smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multicolored tapestry of straight culture. Week after week, they hold a mirror to society, exploring mysterious and perverse topics such as college fraternities, gender-reveal parties, the military, themed restaurants, and the concept of "the holidays." After a string of sold-out live shows in picturesque Brooklyn, StraightioLab is coming to sunny Los Angeles for the first time ever for an extra-special, once-in-a-lifetime event. Expect controversial guests, depraved segments, and shocking surprises that will make you question everything.