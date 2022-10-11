Babe Wake Up, Jamie Lee Curtis Said ‘Trauma’ Again

Jamie Lee Curtis, trauma specialist. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

It is the month that is federally recognized as spooky season, which means you’ve already seen the clip compilation of Jamie Lee Curtis saying “trauma” in her Halloween and Halloween Kills press junkets. The meme went viral last year, in part because it’s a great example of the monotony of promotional press, in part because it’s a useful reaction video for extremely nontraumatic circumstances, and in part because Curtis pronounces “trauma” like she’s a German psychoanalyst.

During a panel on Sunday, October 10, at New York Comic-Con celebrating Curtis’s role in the famous horror franchise and promoting Halloween Ends, Curtis spoke again about “Laurie and her trauma” and added, “And yes, I’ve seen the fucking meme, so don’t worry. It was funny. But the movie also made a fucking fortune, so fuck you!” Add it to the reel!