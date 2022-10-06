trailer mix

Jennifer Lawrence’s Rest and Relaxation Is Over in Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence is making her debut in the Ottessa Moshfegh multimedia universe. The film is Causeway, and this time, there’s no yearslong, drug-induced slumber or filthy medieval farce, as depicted in the writer’s previous books. Instead, J.Law plays Lynsey, a soldier struggling to return to civilian life in present-day New Orleans. In Forrest Gump fashion, we see Lynsey seated on a bench, contemplating life, in the trailer for the upcoming A24 film. Her palpable anxiety compels her benchmate, a stranger named James (Brian Tyree Henry), to offer his kindness. Though a forlorn, and sometimes angry, Lynsey passes the days in her bedroom or cleaning other people’s pools or treating an unexplained brain injury, her friendship with James gives her a reason to smile. Causeway is co-written by Moshfegh, Elizabeth Sanders, and Luke Goebel and stars Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jayne Houdyshell, and Russell Harvard as well. Director Lila Neugebauer’s feature-film debut arrives in theaters and on Apple TV+ November 4.

