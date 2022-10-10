Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Too Old to Do Another Franchise

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Sorry, MCU, but if you’re looking for someone to bring Mystique into your multiverse, look elsewhere. Jennifer Lawrence has done her time and she’s not going back! “Franchises are so fun,” she said at the BFI London Film Festival (per Deadline). “I could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle.” Age never seems to daunt her X-Men: Days of Future Past co-stars, Sirs Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan. You can’t even begin to think about creating an IP franchise without giving them a taste. Maybe they’re less brittle. But just because J. Law is disinterested in franchises does not mean she’s done with the biz. Causeway, her first film under her own production label, is a return to Lawrence’s Winter’s Bone days. She said it’s “serendipitous to have the first film of my production company be an independent, that’s where I got my roots and that’s what I can attribute my entire career to.”