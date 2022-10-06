Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Finally, an adaptation will be “Watered” down in a good way. Iconic sleazeball John Waters is going to write and direct an adaption of his novel Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance, according to Deadline. This will mark the first movie that Waters has directed since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jump-start the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.” Waters has directed iconic movies in terrible taste like Pink Flamingos, Cry Baby, and the original version of Hairspray. Liarmouth, which came out in May 2022, is described as “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction” by MacMillan Publishers. Unfortunately, Divine is no longer around to star in Liarmouth, but someone call Ricki Lake — the time for a return to the Waters-ain is nigh.