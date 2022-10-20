The duo we needed. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Put Brandi Carlile on Joni Mitchell’s payroll at this point, because she has become the legend’s de facto spokesperson (on top of one of her best champions). On last night’s The Daily Show, Carlile spoke to Trevor Noah about her In the Canyon Haze album and documentary and performing with Mitchell at her first show in years this summer at Newport Folk Festival. And, being the Joni fan she is, Carlile couldn’t help spill some news about the singer-songwriter. “After Newport, Joni said, ‘I wanna do another show,’” Carlile told Noah. So they planned a two-night event at the Gorge, in Washington, called Echoes Through the Canyon. Carlile is set to headline on June 9, 2023, with Mitchell to follow on June 10. “No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years, so this is enormous,” Carlile said, as if this news needed any PR spin. And she’s right — it’s Mitchell’s first announced show since she toured with Herbie Hancock in 2000 and since her aneurysm in 2015. “I can’t believe it’s happening, but it’s happening, and she is going to crush it,” Carlile added. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you’d best get on booking those flights.