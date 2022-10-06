Justin Bieber’s World Tour Is Officially Postponed Until the Spring

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Justice will be delivered a little later than planned. Justin Bieber’s promoter confirmed on Instagram that his Justice World Tour has once again been put on pause, with all remaining dates up until and including March 25, 2023 getting postponed. According to Deadline, this is the fifth time this tour has been delayed. In addition to pandemic-related reasons, the singer has taken breaks from performing due to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological condition that causes facial paralysis. In order to focus on his recovery, Bieber cut the North American leg of his tour short. Today’s announcement will affect multiple dates in Asia and Europe. It’s not clear yet when the missed stops will be rescheduled, and it seems like it might be logistically difficult for Bieber to make up every single show. Still, the official announcement uses the word “postponed” rather than “cancelled,” so perhaps that is enough of a reason to beliebe.