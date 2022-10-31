Ryan Murphy Reveals Glee’s Mr. Schue Could’ve Been Creepier

Even Sue Sylvester can’t believe this! Photo: Fox

Like most of Tik Tok, I rewatched Glee during the pandemic, and the show did not age well. From the creepy stares from Mr. Schue to the inappropriate dance numbers from Mr. Schue, it was uncomfortable to watch my favorite show in high school again as an adult with my full frontal lobe developed. However, in the year of our lord 2022, the first episode of the Glee recap podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed hosted by former New Directions members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), they did the impossible: share information that is both shocking and not shocking about what could’ve changed the course of Gleekstory.

In conversation with the mastermind creator Ryan Murphy, he revealed that the original pilot script written by Ian Brennan was much darker, and somehow creepier. “Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian’s script,” Murphy said. “The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling…I just need something optimistic.” Ok, make a show titled Glee less dark, that makes sense. Until Murphy dropped another bombshell: Mr. Schue was originally written for Justin Timberlake. Again, when you say it out loud, you’re shocked, but then as it marinates, it makes total sense. So, J.T. could’ve been singing and break-dancing to “Gold Digger,” “Ice Ice Baby,” and “Blurred Lines.” He could’ve swept Emma Pilsberry off her feet. And Rachel Berry for that one episode. In an alternate timeline, Timberlake could’ve delivered this poetic line and possibly have done this dance that doubles as a jumpscare (instead of a different cringey one.) We will never know what never was.

Unfortunately, the interview was cut short, and a second part will be posted next week, possibly to get people to watch the next episode. Um, the gleeks have been BEGGING for Ushkowitz and McHale’s podcast to return since its previous rendition, Showmance, was put on hiatus after the unexpected death of Naya Rivera in 2020. Gleeks will listen to every episode multiple times, no matter how long. Just give it to them! Especially if they’ll be dropping more behind-the-scenes secrets that’ll make even Jacob revamp his blog.