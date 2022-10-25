Every Company That’s Dropped Kanye West

Ye. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Yecosystem grows lonelier by the hour. Following a spate of antisemitic and anti-Black comments made by Ye on multiple TV shows, podcasts, and social-media platforms, several companies have publicly cut ties with the rapper in an effort to distance themselves from his harmful rhetoric. Many of the swift disavowals come after an antisemitic group hung banners in support of Ye and his antisemitism over Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, prompting a flood of social-media users, celebrities, and brands to denounce antisemitism and mount pressure on companies to hold him accountable. His previous anti-Black statements about Lizzo, family planning, and George Floyd, along with a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt worn at his Paris fashion show, fueled the growing call to condemn Ye, though it was the Los Angeles incident that proved to be the final straw for companies.

“I can say antisemitic shit and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye said on the Drink Champs Podcast on October 16, days before the banner was hung over the 405. But drop him they did. Adidas terminated their relationship with Ye on October 24, expecting a projected Q4 loss of €250 million ($246 million). While the decision hit Adidas hard, Ye lost far more in the breakup — his billionaire status turned to dust without Adidas, per Forbes, leaving him with a $400 million estimated net worth (down from $1.9 billion). It all falls down. Below, the companies — from Balenciaga to Gap to his own talent agency, CAA — that have parted ways with Ye.

Listen to Kanye here: "the thing about it being Adidas I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me ... now what ... now what ..." @adidas pic.twitter.com/Qu5LcZnmJj — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 20, 2022

Adidas

The activewear giant formally terminated its partnership with West on October 25, releasing a full statement denouncing his harmful remarks and outlining the impact on its bottom line. “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the press release said, calling his comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” and a violation of the “company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” Read the full statement, below.

adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.

This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.

adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022.

Gap

Suburban-mall mainstay Gap shut down YeezyGap.com, the website that sold the rapper’s capsule collection with the brand. Though the partnership ended in September after West said the company didn’t fulfill their contractual obligations, the website remained active until its deactivation on October 25, hours after Adidas cut ties with West.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” the company stated. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination,” the statement finished.

Def Jam Records

“Def Jam’s relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam’s partnership with the GOOD Music label venture and Ye’s merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021,” Universal Music Group, the label’s parent company, said in a statement on October 25. “There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice.” GOOD Music is no longer affiliated with Def Jam, the New York Times reported on October 24.

Balenciaga

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily on October 21, declining to elaborate further, according to the site.

MRC Entertainment

The company behind a finished Kanye West documentary scrapped the project on October 24, saying it “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” The (bizarre) statement said West is “a producer and sampler of music” who “sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain,” before making it clear that MRC supports both Palestine and Israel’s right to exist. Read the statement in full, here.

Vogue

A spokesperson told Page Six on October 21 that the magazine and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, will no longer work with the rapper. Condé Nast, Vogue’s publisher, has yet to release a full statement. Earlier this month, West bullied global fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson online during Paris fashion week and publicly mocked her after she criticized the “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn at the Yeezy presentation.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor,” read an October 4 statement posted on social media. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like here are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

UTA

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of the talent agency UTA, asked his staff to “support the boycott of Kanye West.” The memo, sent to employees on October 23, was titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” according to a Variety report. The rapper was a UTA client for a year before returning to CAA in 2016. Read the full memo, here.

CAA

The rapper’s own agency, CAA, cut ties with West, Deadline confirmed on October 24.

This is a developing story.