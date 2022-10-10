Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken his feelings about his controversial week and turned them into a 30-minute vlog. Ye’s last week has been as news-filled as the one he had last month. It started with blowback from West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, a move he later told Tucker Carlson he thought would be “funny.” Then he posted screenshots of texts allegedly with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which Combs seemed to be trying to get Ye to see reason. Ye captioned the Instagram post with a comment implying Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people, which caused Meta to remove the post. That prompted Ye to go on Twitter and make antisemitic statements about Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, as well as claiming he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” once he wasn’t feeling sleepy. And now this video, titled “LAST WEEK,” in which Ye appears to show pornography to Adidas executives, goes to his Donda Academy to discuss removing the AC, and raps “You don’t really love Ye/Go Listen to Drake, bitch.” Well it’s certainly an option.

Related