The Shop Pulls Ye Interview After He ‘Reiterated More Hate Speech’

Ye. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

LeBron James’s talk show, The Shop, will no longer air a recently filmed interview with Kanye West. Co-host and producer Maverick Carter said in a statement that the rapper doubled down on hate speech he previously shared on social media. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West,” Carter wrote in an October 11 statement to Andscape. “Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Sources close to the production said Ye made additional anti-Semitic remarks while filming the show. “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

On October 6, West wore a shirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter” and appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to make additional outlandish statements about abortion and body positivity, dragging Lizzo into it. He capped the weekend with anti-Semitic tweets on October 9. The following day, Motherboard obtained unaired footage of the Tucker Carlson interview in which West also made anti-Semitic comments. “I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience,” Carter finished. Weird that West is still finding platforms after (gestures) all this, but we digress.