Who Did Kathy Hilton Allegedly Call a Gay Slur?

Photo: Getty Images

Kathy Hilton did not want that twink obliterated. On October 25, TMZ was first to report that during the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airing the next evening, Erika Jayne officially accuses Hilton of using a gay slur during the ladies’ drama-infused trip to Aspen. The next morning, on October 26, Jayne seemingly addressed the accusation on her Instagram Story, writing, “I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen.” And during Wednesday’s night’s heated episode, it was a Kathy Hilton vs. Erika Jayne showdown.

Almost immediately after Hilton joined the ladies on the couch, host Andy Cohen asked her about the alleged Aspen “meltdown.” She described encounters with both the club’s DJ and manager — who Hilton says at one point told her to “go back to L.A.” after her alleged song request to play Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” got denied. Following the explanation, Jayne jumped in as Cohen asked the rest of the ladies about that night. “I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” Jayne started, before the major accusation. “I say, ‘Kathy what’s wrong?’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f–cking f*****t’, and walked off.” Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, looked shocked as Hilton denied it, saying, “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you’ve tried to.” Hilton continued, “Nobody else heard that, and anyone who knows me knows I don’t talk like that.” Jayne responded, saying, “And anyone who knows me knows that I’m not lying, I have nothing to lie about.” Hilton finished: “Oh really? I think I have a bit more credibility than you.”

The accusation was just a rumor back in March, when it was reported that Sutton Stracke’s assistant, Josh Roberts, was on the receiving end of the alleged homophobic remark. Stracke squashed the rumor on both Instagram and the RHOBH After Show, saying Roberts wasn’t even in Aspen at the time. She even posted a picture with Roberts, Hilton, and herself on March 30, writing “@kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.” Kyle Richards also denied the allegation back in September on the same After Show episode, calling it “lies.” During the reunion, Richards doubled down, saying she “never heard that word said.” After the accusation was made during the reunion, Cohen revealed that the incident was investigated by Bravo HR and found to be a case of “she said, she said.” All’s to say this shouldn’t be Jayne’s top priority.

This post has been updated throughout.