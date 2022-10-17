Kathy Hilton Might Not Actually Come Back to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. Photo: Getty Images

Hunky, I’m dorrying. This past weekend at the second-ever BravoCon, a bunch happened: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna got booed on stage, New York’s Dorinda Medley basically got herself un-paused, and Atlanta’s Kenya Moore almost death-dropped. But what watchers didn’t see during the variety of panels was a quick, backstage interview with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend of the show, Kathy Hilton, who was asked by Us Weekly if she would come back for the show’s 13th season given the cast stayed the same. Hilton did not flinch in her response. “If it’s the same exact cast? Absolutely not.” Hilton continued: “But I’m just a ‘friend,’ so it doesn’t matter.”

That Aspen drama, sparked from Hilton and castmate Lisa Rinna, will (finally) likely be covered on the October 19 part two of the RHOBH reunion. Last week’s part-one ending teased Hilton’s arrival, wearing her signature fuzzy slippers. While Rinna was onstage at BravoCon 2022, she cryptically told the audience of the reunion, “I don’t think the whole story’s been told yet.” And as for Hilton’s stay on the show, fans are already personally asking Bravo host Andy Cohen to fire Lisa Rinna. Regardless, there is one person we need back on the franchise: Kim Richards.