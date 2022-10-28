Katy Perry (or Katybot?) Speaks

Mother. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

After her Las Vegas–residency eyeball went viral on TikTok, sending fans into a frenzy of questions and concerns like “She lost the wifi connection” and “What in the Austin powers is going on!?!” — Katy Perry (or Katybot, robot Katy Perry) has addressed the alleged malfunction. Someone (can Katybot use social media? Is she social media?) reposted the video on Perry’s official Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜” In her post, Perry also made sure to note that her “Play” residency is “a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all.” One user on Twitter, @perryorgasm_, responded by sharing a montage of other career moments in which Katybot has performed the infamous eye “trick.” Perry quote-tweeted with a wink emoji. That’s Mother.