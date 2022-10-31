Kelly Belted the Mash (She Belted the ‘Monster Mash’)

Happy Halloween — the best Kellyoke day of the year, as longtime fans know by now. Kelly Clarkson added another instant classic to her catalogue this year, taking on one of the best-known Halloween songs. That’s right, y’all: She did the mash. Not just that, she belted the mash, turning the song into a characteristically Kelly performance. Clarkson’s take is a slow build from an eerie-yet-velvety beginning to an explosive finale, from one of the only singers who could make all that out of a novelty song. But what puts it over the top, as always, is the production value, with Clarkson and her backup singers as ghosts haunting a campfire. They even teleport! How’s that for a graveyard smash?

