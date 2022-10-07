‘I Screamed’: Kevin Spacey Trial Witness Describes Alleged Assault

Photo: Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

One of Kevin Spacey’s sexual-misconduct accusers testified on October 7 that the American Beauty actor “lifted me up by my crotch” and “pushed me back onto my desk” as he shouted for him to stop. “I knew I screamed things like ‘What are you doing? Get off of me!’” Andy Holtzman told jurors, recalling an alleged summer 1981 incident where, he claimed, Spacey accosted him in his office at the Public Theater. Holtzman’s testimony came on the second day of Spacey’s Manhattan sexual-abuse civil trial, which stems from Rent star Anthony Rapp’s misconduct allegations against him. Rapp filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging that Spacey made an aggressive, unwanted sexual overture in 1986.

Holtzman, who ran a film program at the Public Theater, said he was sitting at his desk and finishing a phone call in the office he worked out of when Spacey walked in. It wasn’t a private office; there were two desks, and people with theater business would often use the space as a lounge. Spacey, who was acting in a Public Theater production of Henry IV, said nothing. When his call ended, Spacey approached the still-sitting Holtzman. “I noticed that he was wearing very tight blue jeans, and through the blue jeans was a very clear, large erection,” Holtzman alleged. “He began to approach. I wasn’t sure what to do.” Holtzman stood. That’s when Spacey scooped him up and pushed him against the desk, he alleged. “I could feel his erection on my body … near my groin,” Holtzman said, appearing shaken as he testified. “There were a few more moments before he relented and got up and got off me.” He said Spacey, angry, “stormed out” of the office and was wordless throughout the alleged encounter. Holtzman said his mind was racing as he sat there “in shock.” “Did I do anything to bring this on? … What did I do?” he recalled thinking. “I blamed myself.” Holtzman was called by Rapp’s lawyers, who are trying to establish that Rapp’s allegations against Spacey are not isolated. Rapp alleged that Spacey picked up the then-minor, pushed him against a bed, and laid on top of him following a house party. Rapp was 14 at the time of the alleged incident and Spacey was 26. While Holtzman was 27 during the alleged encounter at the Manhattan arts organization, his description closely echoed Rapp’s claims. Holtzman is not a party in this case.

On cross-examination, one of Spacey’s attorneys, Chase Scolnick, tried to poke holes in Holtzman’s recollection. He also tried to undermine the idea that Spacey would be attracted to a minor. “You could grow a beard in 1981, right?” Scolnick said. “No one would mistake you as a 14-year-old in 1981?” Holtzman agreed.

After Holtzman’s testimony ended, Rapp’s longtime friend Christopher Denny took the stand. At some point in the early 1990s, Denny said, Rapp told him about the alleged encounter with Spacey. “Mr. Spacey picked him up and put him on a bed that was in that room and then proceeded to get onto the bed on top of him, scaring him, making him uncomfortable and alarmed and so on,” Denny claimed Rapp told him.

Before lunch, Rapp took the stand and will continue to testify later today.

This is a developing story.