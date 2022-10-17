Kevin Spacey Just Claimed His Dad Was a Neo-Nazi

Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

Kevin Spacey claimed that his father was a failed writer and neo-Nazi moments after he took the stand in his New York civil sex-abuse trial on October 17. “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic,” Spacey said. “My father was unemployed a great deal at the time so, therefore, he was home a lot of the time,” Spacey told jurors. The family moved frequently and Spacey’s father “fell into” disturbing ideas and associates. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said. “It meant that my siblings and I had to listen to my father lecturing us for hours and hours and hours about his beliefs and his ideas.” But, Spacey said, that’s when “my hatred of bigotry and intolerance began.”

Spacey discussed this family dynamic as his lawyer tried to establish why the actor did not come out until 2017, after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct some three decades prior. Rapp has accused Spacey of making an unwanted, aggressive sexual advance toward him following a house party in 1986. At the time, Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Rapp sued Spacey in 2020 over the alleged incident. Spacey’s lawyers have contended that Rapp blamed a flagging career on the fact that he was an out actor. Rapp, they have maintained, was annoyed Spacey was not publicly open with his sexuality and, accordingly, did not endure the same career ramifications.

Spacey told jurors that the shame surrounding his household made him a private person overall — not just about his sexual orientation. “My best friend in high school, who [is] Jewish, who is still a great friend to this day — I couldn’t bring him to my house,” Spacey said. “Everything about what was happening in that house was something I felt I had to keep to myself and keep private and never, ever talk about to anybody.” Spacey said he has “never talked about these things publicly” and that he grew up in a situation in which he “wasn’t comfortable talking about things, and part of those things was my father also used to yell at me about the idea that I might be gay, because I was interested in theater, and he didn’t encourage me in that way. My father would scream at me, ‘Don’t be a —.’ He would use an F-word that is very derogatory to the gay community. I won’t say it in court. As I continued in my life, I think I just — I had a degree of shame, because I wanted people to remember the characters that I played and not know too much about me.” Before detailing his childhood, Spacey said that Rapp’s allegation of an aggressive, unwanted sexual overture was “not true.”

During Rapp’s testimony earlier this month, he described his fear when Spacey allegedly picked him up and climbed on top of him. “I was frozen. I was pinned underneath him,” Rapp said. “I didn’t really know what to do.” Rapp said he’d “felt like a deer in headlights.” He claimed to suffer an ongoing emotional toll. The first time Rapp saw Spacey following the purported incident, when he went to see Working Girl (not realizing Spacey was in it), was a shock. “It was as if someone had poked me with a cattle prod,” Rapp said. He continued to see Spacey films out of a sense of “duty” as an actor. The last was American Beauty. “He was playing a character where he was sexually involved with a teenager,” Rapp said. “It felt unpleasantly familiar.” Rapp didn’t watch another Spacey movie after that. Spacey’s team has repeatedly contended that Rapp is motivated by spite over the now-fallen star’s continued success.

This is a developing story.