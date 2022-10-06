Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Headed to Theaters After All

In the grand tradition of Hercule Poirot, Nancy Drew, and the Boxcar Children, Detective Benoit Blanc has taken on a new case. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a.k.a. the sequel to Knives Out, has released its first trailer. We knew the cast was great, including not only the returning Daniel Craig but also Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista — plus Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Games of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is set on a Greek island that Edward Norton’s billionaire character invites the rest of the cast to for a mystery game that (shockingly) turns deadly. The trailer itself is light on actual plot but high on sheer number of hats (Leslie Odom Jr.’s fez is the best).

It wouldn’t be a good mystery without a little suspense, right? “Ladies and gentlemen, this invitation is not to be trifled with,” concludes Daniel Craig’s Inspector Blanc as the party is just getting started. The film debuts on Netflix on December 23, but if you are rightfully eager to see Glass Onion on the big screen, there will be a weeklong window where the film will be screened in 600 U.S. theaters (more to be announced around the world) from November 23 to 29. Tickets for the “sneak-preview event” will go on sale Monday, October 10, here.

PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I’m very, VERY excited about this. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 6, 2022

This post has been updated throughout.