Lana Del Rey Loses Music, Manuscript in a Robbery

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to inform her fans about a recent robbery and what exactly was taken from her (and from us, the fans). On her @honeymoon private account, Del Rey said her computer, three camcorders, and multiple external hard drives had been stolen from her car when it was parked on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The thieves have leaked songs and forced LDR to remotely wipe a 200-page manuscript that she hadn’t backed up on the cloud. “People are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos,” she said. “Despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come.” Del Rey also said she is worried about what may yet come out, including two years of footage of her family. She asked people not to listen to the music if it leaks. “I’m hoping that nothing else becomes available or stolen,” she said. “I don’t really like to share things that are going not to plan. It’s why I’ve been private in the first place, and it doesn’t really seem to have any bearing on whether or not things actually stay private.”