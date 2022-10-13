last night on late night

Watch Stephen Colbert Gloat About Alex Jones Owing Almost $1 Billion

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Wednesday, October 12 with two things to be smug about. 1) Alex Jones owes the Sandy Hook families nearly one billion dollars. 2) After a voting fraud scandal, the bear nicknamed after him won Fat Bear Week. Bear 747 is nicknamed Colbert because, like the talk show host, he has asymmetrical ears. This year, a cheating scandal rocked Fat Bear Week the same way it did chess, but with fewer anal beads. A bot may have spammed votes for 747’s opponent, Bear 901. But Colbert the Bear won, and Alex Jones lost. Cool night!

