Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Wednesday, October 12 with two things to be smug about. 1) Alex Jones owes the Sandy Hook families nearly one billion dollars. 2) After a voting fraud scandal, the bear nicknamed after him won Fat Bear Week. Bear 747 is nicknamed Colbert because, like the talk show host, he has asymmetrical ears. This year, a cheating scandal rocked Fat Bear Week the same way it did chess, but with fewer anal beads. A bot may have spammed votes for 747’s opponent, Bear 901. But Colbert the Bear won, and Alex Jones lost. Cool night!

