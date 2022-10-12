Christopher Meloni to ‘Ride That Horse’ All Day and Night

Neigh! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images and Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images

In April 2021, Christopher Meloni’s butt changed the internet. Shifting basically everything, photos of that ass elevated in so many different positions circulated across the web, taking the Law & Order: SVU actor from cop to zaddy-cop status. After gaining the title, Meloni ran with the thirst. And now, in a new, exclusive interview with People, Meloni is stepping his pussy crown up just a bit more. “It’s a gas. It’s fun,” Meloni said of the zaddy title. “I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.” It’s official: Christopher Meloni is a top. He just said so himself! Fine … Meloni continued, saying, “I’m 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues.” If Vulture.com ever decides to rank the 100 daddy-est celebrity zaddies (ugh, a mouthful!), just know Meloni will fall at the No. 2 spot, right behind Roman Roy.

Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues' https://t.co/OBCDlZpwuC pic.twitter.com/KTha1uaQET — People (@people) October 12, 2022