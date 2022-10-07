Lea Michele Marched Her Band Out to Good Morning America

New York’s recent spate of storms is up, so it was high time for Lea Michele to bring “Don’t Rain on My Parade” to Good Morning America. Weeks after making her Broadway debut in Funny Girl, Michele did the song you’ve heard her sing dozens of times — just this time live on TV, outdoors in Times Square. And yes, as you’ve heard, she’s still that good. As Fanny Brice, Michele plays off a stage full of doubters and naysayers with bigger and bigger notes all the way to that standing-O-worthy finish. Just imagine what she would’ve done if there were clouds in the sky today.