Leslie Jordan, Delightful Actor and Social-Media King, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan. Photo: Handout/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan, Emmy-winning actor and pandemic-era social-media sensation, has died, according to reports. He was 67. Jordan was driving in Hollywood on the morning of October 24 when he may have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, law-enforcement sources told TMZ. Vulture has reached out to Jordan’s reps for confirmation. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, to Variety. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1955, Jordan got his start in acting in Los Angeles. His first role was a bit part on the television series The Fall Guy, before he earned recognition for his turns in Hearts Afire and American Horror Story and his Emmy Award–winning role in Will and Grace. The beloved actor underwent a late-career renaissance for his endearing and hilarious pandemic-era social-media posts — one of the more famous videos minted the phrase “Daddy, Daddy, watch me twirl” into popular internet lexicon while Jordan twisted a baton. On film, he made appearances in The Help, Ski Patrol, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Last year, he released a collection of gospel hymns in Company’s Comin’, his debut album that featured Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, and Brandi Carlile. A day before his death, Jordan posted a video of himself performing hymns on Instagram.

This is a developing story.﻿