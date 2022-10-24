Leslie Jordan Remembered by His Co-stars, Friends, and Fans

Celebrity colleagues and fans alike are mourning the death of actor Leslie Jordan. A comedian known for his work on Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, as well as his pandemic social-media prominence, the American Horror Story actor recently made a guest-starring appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race and had a recurring role on Fox’s Call Me Kat. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent said in a statement to Vulture. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.” Stars who worked with Jordan, as well as those who just enjoyed his work, are honoring him through social media. Below, find tributes from Loni Love, Sean Hayes, Lynda Carter, Demi Lovato, Billy Eichner, Cardi B, and more.