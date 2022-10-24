Leslie Jordan Remembered by His Co-stars, Friends, and Fans

Leslie Jordan Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity colleagues and fans alike are mourning the death of actor Leslie Jordan. A comedian known for his work on Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, as well as his pandemic social-media prominence, the American Horror Story actor recently made a guest-starring appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race and had a recurring role on Fox’s Call Me Kat. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent said in a statement to Vulture. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.” Stars who worked with Jordan, as well as those who just enjoyed his work, are honoring him through social media. Below, find tributes from Loni Love, Sean Hayes, Lynda Carter, Demi Lovato, Billy Eichner, Cardi B, and more.

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken right now 🥺 omg https://t.co/RGFAhHY8UE — Jaida Mess-ence Hall-O-Ween 🎃 (@jaidaehall) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

Devastated by the loss of Leslie Jordan. He brought delight into every room he entered by being 100% his authentic self. This is a sad day for all of us who loved him. — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

RIP Leslie Jordan. A few years ago I got an audition for a sitcom that would be Carol Burnet’s return to network comedy. I was beyond excited. The role was for Carol’s hat best friend and we were told he is well-dressed but NOT FLAMBOYANT. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 24, 2022

Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rv1nhXtLDR — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options.

He was magical.

I can’t believe he’s gone. https://t.co/VupZh02OnF — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

24.10.2022 I have long admired Leslie Jordan for his humor, his ability to be totally himself and his kindness. I know he touched many people with his art and grace and I know he is making the angels laugh. You were, and are, loved. Rest In Peace dear Leslie. pic.twitter.com/mYSsN7sYCq — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) October 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say. I’m heartbroken. Leslie was the sweetest, most generous and bright light. The world is that much darker today. I’m sending LOVE to all who knew and adored him. RIP #LeslieJordan https://t.co/1O9lcJD9nE — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 24, 2022

Demi Lovato honors the late Leslie Jordan in new post:



“My sweet Leslie… Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… I’m so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.” pic.twitter.com/tbalvOAhbx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022

rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. 🥹 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) October 24, 2022

NOT LESLIE JORDAN! no!!!!!! im so fucken sad, rip legend 😞💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) October 24, 2022

Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking. — Jason IsBOO! (@JasonIsbell) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan radiated joy in a way that was so unique and pure. He was a light in a dark world and will be so missed. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 24, 2022