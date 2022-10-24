Lil Durk’s Attempted-Murder Charge Is Dropped

Lil Durk (real name: Durk Banks). Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Charges including attempted murder have been dropped against Lil Durk related to a 2019 shooting in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News reported that Lil Durk, the Chicago rapper born Durk Banks, will no longer face charges, which included aggravated assault, a gang charge, and a couple firearms charges. Lil Durk was charged alongside the late Chicago rapper King Von for the shooting, which took place outside Atlanta club Varsity in February 2019. He’d turned himself in shortly after charges were filed in May 2019. (Lil Durk self-released the song “Turn Myself In” around that time and rapped about the “false accusation.”) In a statement to Pitchfork, the district attorney cited “prosecutorial discretion” in dropping the charges. Lil Durk’s lawyer sent a statement to Channel 2 saying, “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”