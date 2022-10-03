Lindsay Lohan Is Falling for Christmas, Literally

Lindsay Claus. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images and Tom Kelley/Getty Images

The world still awaits the release of Lindsay Lohan’s leaked bop “Xanax,” but the Mykonos queen isn’t leaving 2022 without a serve. On, of course, the 3rd of the tenth month of the calendar year, Netflix announced the official title and release date for the pop star’s upcoming holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, her first feature since 2013. The film’s poster, seen below, shows Lohan sporting giant red sleeves and standing side by side ex-Glee actor Chord Overstreet. Based off the image, one might be led to wonder: Does Lohan fall in love with the man? A ski lift? Or does she fall off a ski lift (see also the 2010 psychological thriller Frozen)? “All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,” she told Netflix. “When I’m flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it.” Whatever the plot, we’re wishing for two things this holiday season: Lindsay Lohan winning an unprecedented Oscar and a “Xanax” Christmas remix.

It's October 3rd — but here's an early holiday gift:



Lindsay Lohan's Falling For Christmas premieres November 10 pic.twitter.com/ejVzmDWE9b — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2022