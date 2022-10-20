Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ Played Liz Truss Out on a U.K. Broadcast

Liz Truss looks like the U.K.’s last mistake. The Conservative is out as prime minister, after a mere 44 days in office colored by the tanking power of the pound and dismal approval ratings. But Truss’s resignation is still the second-biggest story of the day, behind the impending arrival of Taylor Swift’s tenth album Midnights. Importantly, though, Truss — whose tenure has been shorter than the Midnights rollout — is a noted Swiftie. So, in a stunning convergence of news cycles, Channel 4 News played Truss off with “Blank Space,” her favorite song, per a Channel 4 presenter (and a fitting description of the U.K.’s current government). The closing montage is a sight to behold, something between a meticulously made fan cam and Emmy-worthy journalism. (Notice the cuts on “magic, madness, heaven, sin” and the zoom in on “Oh my God, look at that face” — this isn’t some sloppily edited afterthought.) Cheers to the Channel 4 producers for a prerelease twist even Swift couldn’t plot.

