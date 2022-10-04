Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and More Honor Loretta Lynn

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

The influence of Loretta Lynn, who died on October 4 at 90, has become wildly apparent over the past decade and change. Carly Pearce sang a song called “Dear Miss Loretta” on her 2021 album 29; Margo Price named her 2016 album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter as an homage to Lynn’s Coal Miner’s Daughter; and over a dozen artists, including Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, Paramore, Martina McBride, and Lucinda Williams, honored Lynn with covers and duets on the 2010 album Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn and the 2021 album Still Woman Enough.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family of Loretta Lynn. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 4, 2022

Those artists are just some of the many paying tribute to Lynn’s six decades of truth-telling lyrics and a career that broke barriers for women in country music. Homages also came from Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Barbara Mandrell, Ashley McBryde, Carole King, Stella Parton, and Valerie June. (And women aren’t the only ones to recognize Lynn’s genius: the Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood, Parker McCollum, and Blake Shelton also honored her.) “I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers,” McEntire wrote on Instagram. “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn,” tweeted Price. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans, and I’m one of them,” wrote Dolly Parton, who collaborated with Lynn and Tammy Wynette on the 1993 album Honky Tonk Angels. Find more tributes to Loretta Lynn below.

It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever. pic.twitter.com/xpQZwp4TnB — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 4, 2022

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

The news of @LorettaLynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped. There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!! #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/p3KPADswTt — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

Rest in power sweet angel pic.twitter.com/qvQU86SVGd — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) October 4, 2022

My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel. pic.twitter.com/X5IqiD63an — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn contributed enormously to the world of Country Music. All of us adored and loved her. 💜 pic.twitter.com/M8LIXNu3IQ — Barbara Mandrell (@barbaramandrell) October 4, 2022

It was the honor of my career to play your guitar and sing one of your songs. Your inspiration will live on through all of us girls. We promise. Thank you for the guidance. And thank you for the music. Rest now Miss Loretta.https://t.co/3ZAIIzcdCC — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) October 4, 2022

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

A beautiful memory to celebrate a beautiful life. Loretta Lynn, Cassandra Wilson, and I at The Ryman for Americana Fest. pic.twitter.com/lOSRc7wPVO — Valerie June (@TheValerieJune) October 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn was one of my favorite songwriters ever. A huge influence on my own writing. Her records from the 60’s and 70’s still shine amongst the best country records ever as was her “comeback” record Van Lear Rose. Her singing was as soulful as anyone ever. RIP. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) October 4, 2022

Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 4, 2022

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

“Loretta Lynn's life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.”



—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/pSJlkzT9aD — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 4, 2022