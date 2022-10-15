Besties Eat Testes on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Yum yum! Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps is (was?) a Countess. Sonja Tremont Morgan of the “Morgan Letters” Morgans is (was?) a Morgan. The two Real Housewives of New York are worldly women, and they’ve set their cosmopolitan, globetrotting sights on the town of Benton, Illinois, population 6,709. The reality stars have officially announced their upcoming spinoff series, which will be a fish-out-of-vodka small town jaunt called Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

The way Bravo describes the reality series sounds like a cross between The Simple Life and Schitt’s Creek, as “the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel” after the town council invites them “to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.” Their efforts include building a playground, putting on a variety show, and “searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands.”

Bravo shared a first peek at the show at the network’s BravoCon festival, showing Lesseps and Morgan as they attend the town’s annual “Testicle Festival.” You would think they’d feel right at home at this particular event, except that it revolves around eating animal testicles. At the BravoCon panel, Morgan said that the two filmed for six weeks with only three days off, and said, “What I like about the new show is it’s a comedy, and it’s about do-goodery. We do a lot of good things for the town and it was very emotional for us.”

“When I didn’t want to kill her,” added de Lesseps.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will premiere on Bravo in 2023. Let the small town cabaret residency begin.