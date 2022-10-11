Robot Renesmee Hits Some Choreo in M3gan

Give whoever cut the M3gan trailer a raise for including shots of some memeworthy choreo. While “creepy robot Renesmee must do acrobatic dance before murdering her creators” could (and should?) be the logline for the movie, the more official-sounding synopsis is as follows: 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) moves in with her aunt Gemma (Get Out and Girls’ Allison Williams) after the loss of her parents. Gemma has the bright idea to enlist M3GAN, a “model-3 generative android” whose looks are reminiscent of Bella Swan’s firstborn, to keep Cady from feeling lonely or sad. But the robot doll takes her job as protector far too seriously. She begins by questioning Gemma’s judgment but quickly spirals into a more violent kind of companionship: From refusing commands to turn herself off and assaulting Cady’s peers to blowing stuff up and slicing people open, it’s clear that the bot will stop at nothing when she perceives a threat. That includes performing a little obligatory jig before turning on her creators in their own office space. The James Wan–directed horror film hits (the Dougie in) theaters January 13.

